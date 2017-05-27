Public mural meeting held in Savannah

The Metropolitan Planning Commission and Art Rise Savannah invited artists, developers, landowners and city planners to learn the process of properly developing murals in the city of Savannah.

The free event was a way to give people ideas on how to tell the story of our city.

"Personally, for me I find murals to be a way for a city to identify itself and to reflect that back to the citizens," said Clinton Edminster, Art Rise Savannah Executive Director.

The goal of the meeting was to help everyone understand the process of creative murals so that we can have more of them to make the city of Savannah even more beautiful.

