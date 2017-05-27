Hello Summer event held in Pooler

People braved the heat in Pooler on Saturday to get their hands on local hand made goods.

Over 50 vendors set up shop to sell everything from food to scented candles. Hello Summer brings local vendors together to make shopping convenient for everyone in the area.

Event organizers say it's a way for them to put money back into the community.

"We want to support local vendors, we want to bring the money back to the community, back to the hands of the people who actually live here, and people who make high quality hand made goods are getting harder to find," said Beth Malone, Event Organizer. "It's so easy now to go into the store and grab what you need but to find something that's actually hand made, it's getting harder."

Along with all the great hand made items there was also activities like face painting and live music.

