Locals react to the death of Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman called Richmond Hill home for years.

Everyone we spoke with is so saddened over this loss. Not only was he a music legend, for many he was a proud member of their community.

"Big Star," said Jerry Rogers, WRHQ 105.3. "Superstar. You might even say the father of southern rock n' roll."

But to many who knew him here, he was just Gregg.

"There was no big fan fare with him," said Butch Broome, Fish Tales Owner. "We treated him like everybody else, because that's the way he wanted to be treated. Gregg was just a normal guy."

A guy that enjoyed grabbing a meal and being out by the water in Richmond Hill, the place he called home.

"There's a lot of pride that he chose Richmond Hill to live and make his home," said Will Collins, Fish Tales General Manager. "It's a tight-knit community and he was one of us."

"You never knew when he was here," said Kelly Taylor. "I mean, he just fit right in."

A loss not just for this community but for everyone.

"50 years as an artist and was still relevant today. And his voice, as soon as you heard Gregg, you knew who it was," said Rogers.

From his fans to the folks who say they were lucky enough to call him a friend.

"You know, we lost a member of the community. We didn't look at Gregg as a rockstar or a superstar that he was. We recognized him as Gregg," said Broome.

While many are still grieving tonight, they say his music will live on forever.

