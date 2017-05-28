Warm weather to continue throughout holiday weekend

High pressure will continue to rule weather throughout the holiday weekend. A weak cold front will gradually sag south through the area late Monday through Wednesday, then lift back north late week. Sunday morning will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s. It will be breezy with west winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday evening will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s. Southwest winds will range between 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Memorial Day will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-90s. Southwest winds will range between 5 to 10 mph with a 20 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows will be in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. West winds will range between 5 to 10 mph with a 30 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows remain in the lower 70s. The chance of rain will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will dip down into the upper 80s with a chance of rain 30 percent. Wednesday night will stay mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will continue in the lower 70s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Thursday will remain partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will continue on in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will stay in the lower 70s. The chance of rain will be 20 percent.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the upper 80s as the chance of rain remains at 40 percent. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

