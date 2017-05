Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

UPDATE: The two car wreck on Bull River Bridge is now clear. No one was injured in the crash.

Traffic onto the island is still moving slowly at this time. Please drive safely!

A car crash on Bull River Bridge has stopped eastbound traffic. Westbound traffic is continuing to back up.

Please avoid the area as officials work to clear the wreck.

WTOC has a crew headed to the scene now.

No further details are known at this time.

