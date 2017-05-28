Memorial Day events

(Source: Raycom Media)
Here is a list of events and services taking place on Memorial Day:
- Bonaventure Cemetery: At 10 a.m., American Legion Post 135 will host a Memorial Day observance in Bonaventure Cemetery. The ceremony will take place at the American Legion plot. Bill Cathcart, a civilian aid to the secretary of the Army, will speak at the event.
- Bloomingdale Veterans Freedom Park: At 10 a.m., a Memorial Day observance will be held in Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of U.S. 80 and Cherry Street in Bloomingdale. Chatham County Veterans Council chairman Doug Andrews and veteran of the year Rich Noel will speak at the event.
- Laurel Grove South Cemetery: At 11 a.m., American Legion Post 500 will host a Memorial Day observance in Laurel Grove South Cemetery. Attendees are asked to enter the cemetery at West 37th and Kollock streets and turn to the left. Savannah Alderman Van Johnson will speak at the event.
- American Legion Post 168 in Hinesville: At 11 a.m., American Legion Post 168 in Hinesville will hold a Memorial Day observance. The post is at 1121 W. Oglethorpe Highway. Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, will speak at the event.
- J.F. Gregory Park: At 11 a.m., the city of Richmond Hill will hold a Memorial Day observance in J.F. Gregory Park. The park is located at 521 Cedar St. Lt. Col. Christopher McCreery, commander of the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, will speak at the event.
- Waters Memorial Park in Pembroke: At 11 a.m., seven new American flags will be dedicated to local veterans at Waters Memorial Park in Pembroke. The park is located at the corner of South Railroad and South Main streets.
- Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville: At 11:30 a.m., Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery will host their 10th annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The Glennville cemetery is part of the VA network of cemeteries for veterans and the second state operated cemetery in Georgia, with the other being located in Milledgeville. The cemetery opened on Nov 28, 2007 with a dedication ceremony and had its first burial on Dec 7, 2007.
- Effingham County Veterans Park: At 6 p.m., a remembrance ceremony will be held at Effingham County Veterans Park. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Effingham County Board of Education auditorium at 405 N. Ash St. in Springfield.
- Sun City: At 10 a.m., Chaplain (Maj.) Jon C. Wilson, Hunter garrison chaplain, is participating in the Sun City Memorial Day Ceremony.
- Jeff Davis County Veterans Association: At 10 a.m., The Jeff Davis County Veterans Association, Hazlehurst, Ga., Memorial Day Ceremony - The 3rd ID Division Artillery provides a Firing Party.
- Vidalia: 3 p.m. Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 3563, Vidalia, Ga. Memorial Day Ceremony - 1st Brigade Combat Team provides the featured speaker, along with a color guard and bugler.
- Hilton Head Island 24th annual Memorial Day observance: At 10:30 a.m., a remembrance ceremony will be held at the Hilton Head Island Veteran's Memorial Park to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
- Beaufort National Cemetery: At 12 p.m., a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Beaufort National Cemetery. Guests are aske dto enter through the cemetery entrance.
