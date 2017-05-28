10th annual Shamrock Cup held in Savannah

The 10th annual Shamrock Cup tournament was held over the weekend.

Each year Savannah United, a soccer league right here in our area, hosts players from all over. There are 84 teams competing for top prize.

Organizers say this is a great way for the players to compete against new teams and also to enjoy Savannah because around 80 percent of the players are from out of town.

For two years now there's even been a team from Bermuda that comes to be a part of the weekend long event.

"It's an incredible friendly atmosphere, great facilities and we come back because we, you know, we love Savannah and we love football," said Mark Twite, Coach of Bermuda Team.

More than 1,000 players participated in the tournament this weekend.

Savannah United is holding tryouts this week for the upcoming season. Details on dates and times can be found on their official website.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.