Busy Memorial Day weekend on Hilton Head

This weekend kicks off the summer season, bringing tourists from all over to our area.

It’s a hot but beautiful day out on Hilton Head Island and the tourists have definitely arrived here to enjoy the long weekend.

It’s the start of the busy season out here. Which means folks are coming down to enjoy summertime in the Lowcountry.

The crowds are out and many people we talked to say the best indication of that is the number of cars out on the roads now. Especially to and from Hilton Head Island.

We also spoke with first responders who want everyone to be especially cautious out on the roads this time of year while many are visiting and may not have a lay of the land just yet.

"We know that we're going to be inundated with extra visitors and tourists and extra family members visiting during the peak times, if you will, here in Bluffton and Beaufort and the areas around us," said Lee Levesque, Bluffton Fire District. "So it's very important we just give that extra nod. Give that extra slow down, deep breath. Let somebody else have that lane. Let somebody take that turn, even though maybe they shouldn't be, whatever the case may be. Just be aware."

Officials want everyone to remember to be safe as the roads get busier here, especially with summer just around the corner.

