Eagles Season Ends A Win Shy of NCAA Baseball Tournament

Eagles Drop Heartbreaker in Sun Belt Championship Game

Ryan Cleveland's ninth inning bomb sends the game to extra innings



STATESBORO, GA. - A walk-off single to left by Brendan Donovan in the 10th inning ended Georgia Southern's 2017 campaign in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Sunday at J.I. Clements Stadium. Ryan Cleveland put the Eagles ahead 6-4 in the top of the ninth inning with a three-run home run, but back-to-back solo jobs by the Jaguars in the bottom of the frame forced the game to extras.



“Congratulations to South Alabama, they played great," said Head Coach Rodney Hennon. "Just an unbelievable college baseball game today. So proud of our kids, they just kept fighting, as they’ve done all year long. Unfortunately, we came up on the short end. I just spoke to those guys, that’s a tough conversation to have, nothing I can say that makes anyone in our program feel any better, but you’re not defined by wins and losses. The character of those young men, every person in our program, I’d so proud of. I love ‘em.”



GAME NOTES

- Cleveland's home run in the ninth inning was his 16th of the season and the 48th in his career. He finishes his four years in Statesboro tied for sixth on the career home runs chart.

- Brian Eichhorn, Jordan Wren, Tyler Martin and Logan Baldwin each earned Sun Belt All-Tournament honors for their play in the week's Championship.

