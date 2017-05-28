Vietnam Memorial ceremony held at Emmet Park

This Memorial Day weekend we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

There are hundreds of ceremonies planned all around the country to do just that. Here in Savannah our Memorial Day ceremonies began Sunday night.

The Vietnam Memorial ceremony was held in Emmet Park on East Bay street. The Vietnam Veterans chapter 671 hosted the annual candlelight ceremony.

The event started with a music program followed by keynote speaker Col. Rich Noel, the Chatham County Veteran of the year.

"We're just happy to be out here to be able to assist not only our brothers in arms from the past, but hopefully be able to, you know, the soldiers that were part of this over here," said 1st Lt. Ryan Chancellor. "That we'll be able to make sure that as they grow up and they have young soldiers themselves. So now, we're not only assisting the past, we're assisting the future."

The ceremony ended with a 21 gun salute and the playing of taps.

