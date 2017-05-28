Matthew Freeman Project, helping families of fallen soldiers

In honor of Memorial Day we are highlighting a local organization that honors fallen heroes and helps their families at home.

We spoke with one of the founders of the Matthew Freedman Project which is based right out of Richmond Hill.

We spoke with Matthew's sister. She tells us the focus of their project has grown over the last few years to help other siblings, like her, of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I always say, ever since my brother was killed in Afghanistan, I've always said I just want to live a life worthy of his sacrifice," said Marybeth Freeman, Matthew's Sister.

Today she and her family are doing just that through the Matthew Freeman Project. Her brother, Marine Captain Matthew Freeman, was killed while serving in 2009. Today she says their mission has grown, focusing on a new need close to her heart, helping the siblings of fallen soldiers.

"When it comes to siblings, people kinda tend to forget a little bit that they lost someone too. And maybe that their life got a little bit shattered in the process," said Freeman.

They have given out 26 scholarships to local Gold Star families. Four in the past week.

They also continue to make "Matthew Bears". They're made out of the uniforms of military personnel killed in action. They give these to their children and families. She says it's a memento that has helped their family and many others.

"If we can help somebody through our pain, then I mean, I don't see any greater way of moving through it. Or any better way to honor Matthew's memory," said Freeman.

In the past four years, they have made more than 600 Matthew Bears, all free of charge for families. For more information on the Matthew Freeman Project, you can head on over to their website.

