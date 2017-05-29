Memorial Day observances across Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -
Here is a list of Memorial Day Observances across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
- At 10 a.m., American Legion Post 135 will host a Memorial Day observance in Bonaventure Cemetery. The ceremony will take place at the American Legion plot. Bill Cathcart, a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, will speak at the event.
- At 10 a.m., a Memorial Day observance will be heldatn Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of U.S. 80 and Cherry Street in Bloomingdale. Chatham County Veterans Council chairman Doug Andrews and veteran of the year Rich Noel will speak at the event.
- At 11 a.m., American Legion Post 500 will host a Memorial Day observance in Laurel Grove South Cemetery. Attendees are asked to enter the cemetery at West 37th and Kollock streets and turn to the left. Savannah Alderman Van Johnson will speak at the event.
- At 11 a.m., American Legion Post 168 in Hinesville will hold a Memorial Day commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, will speak at the event.observance. The post is at 1121 W. Oglethorpe Highway. Maj. Gen. Leopoldo Quintas, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, will speak at the event.
- At 11 a.m., the city of Richmond Hill will hold a Memorial Day observance in J.F. Gregory Park. The park is located at 521 Cedar St. Lt. Col. Christopher McCreery, commander of the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion of the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, will speak at the event.
- At 11 a.m., seven new American flags will be dedicated to local veterans at Waters Memorial Park in Pembroke. The park is located at the corner of South Railroad and South Main streets.
- At 6 p.m., a remembrance ceremony will be held at Effingham County Veterans Park. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Effingham County Board of Education auditorium at 405 N. Ash St. in Springfield.
- The Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville will host a Memorial Day ceremony. The Glennville VFW Post 8379 and American Legion Post 95 will participate in the service, along with members of Fort Stewart's 3rd Infantry Division. Keynote speaker is Major Patrick B. Tabin, of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart. The event will be held at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery on U.S. Highway 301 at 11:30 a.m.
- Fort Stewart is supporting several community Memorial Day services throughout the area, including:
- May 29, 10 a.m. Chaplain (Maj.) Jon C. Wilson, Hunter garrison chaplain, is participating in the Sun City Memorial Day Ceremony.
- May 29, 10 a.m. The Jeff Davis County Veterans Association, Hazlehurst, Ga., Memorial Day Ceremony - The 3rd ID Division Artillery provides a Firing Party.
- May 29, 10 a.m. American Legion Post 135, Thunderbolt, Ga., Memorial Day Ceremony - 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade provides the featured speaker, along with a color guard, a firing party and noncommissioned officer to lay wreath.
- May 29, 11 a.m. Hinesville American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony - Maj. Gen. Leopoldo (Lee) Quintas, 3rd ID Commanding General, is the featured speaker, the 3rd ID Color Guard, 3rd ID Jazz Band and bugler.
- May 29, 11 a.m. American Legion Post 500, Laurel Grove Cemetery, Savannah, Ga., Memorial Day Ceremony - 385th Military Police, 16th MP Brigade firing party and color guard.
- May 29, 11 a.m. City of Richmond Hill, Ga., Memorial Day Ceremony - 3rd Sustainment Brigade provides the featured speaker, along with a color guard and firing party.
- May 29, 11:30 a.m. The GA Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Glennville, Ga., Memorial Day Ceremony - 2nd Brigade Combat Team provides the featured speaker, along with a color guard, and Firing Party.
- May 29, 3 p.m. Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 3563, Vidalia, Ga. Memorial Day Ceremony - 1st Brigade Combat Team provides the featured speaker, along with a color guard and bugler.
- The Hilton Head Veteran's Coalition will be holding a Memorial Day observance at Shelter Cove Veteran's Memorial Park starting at 10:30 a.m.
- A Memorial Day service will be held at the Beaufort National Cemetery on Boundary Street beginning at 12 p.m.
- The Navy League of the United States will be holding its 24th annual Memorial Day Observance at 10:30 a.m. at Hilton Head Island's Veteran's Memorial Park to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
