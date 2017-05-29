Memorial Day Ceremony held at Bonaventure Cemetery

Many people from across the nation gathered at Bonaventure Cemetery Monday to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Memorial Day Ceremony was hosted by American Legion Post 135. Dr. Bill Cathcart, Civilian Aid to the Secretary of the Army, was the guest speaker. Those who attended saw the Color Guard and heard the firing of shots. Although many are remembering, some feel that thanking a Veteran for their service is disrespecting what the day is really about. We asked one attendee her opinion on the matter.

"If you think about the root term of 'memorial,' it's memory, and you're bringing up memories. You're supposed to pay homage to the ones who have fallen. If I see a Veteran, whether it's Memorial Day, Veterans Day, April Fools Day, no matter what day it is, I'm going to thank them," said Rebecca Swan, who has family members who served in the military.

The ceremony was one of many supported by Ft. Stewart.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.