Fallen soldiers remembered with ceremony at Laurel Grove Cemetery

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The American Legion Post 500 hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Laurel Grove Cemetery on Monday to remember fallen soldiers.More >>
The American Legion Post 500 hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Laurel Grove Cemetery on Monday to remember fallen soldiers.More >>
Here is a list of Memorial Day Observances across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.More >>
Here is a list of Memorial Day Observances across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.More >>
In honor of Memorial Day we are highlighting a local organization that honors fallen heroes and helps their families at home.More >>
In honor of Memorial Day we are highlighting a local organization that honors fallen heroes and helps their families at home.More >>
This Memorial Day weekend we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.More >>
This Memorial Day weekend we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.More >>