Fallen soldiers remembered with ceremony at Laurel Grove Cemetery

The American Legion Post 500 hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Laurel Grove Cemetery on Monday to remember fallen soldiers.

There was a wreath-laying as well as a 21-gun salute. Alderman Van Johnson was the guest speaker, and some of the audience members included Pete Liakakis, Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher, Representative Mickey Stephens, and Al Scott.

"It's a day of commemoration, not just celebration. The fact of the matter is many people are celebrating on the very liberties that people died to be able to provide for us," said Alderman Johnson.

"Every year, Post 500 does this, and we do it with pride. We do it with honor and we do it with dignity," said G. John Parker, Commander, Post 500.

They also placed flags at the Veterans' graves, stressing the fact that all gave some, but some gave all.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.