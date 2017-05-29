Reflecting on the fallen at Beaufort National Cemetery

For some, it’s just a day off work. For others, Memorial Day is a day of honor.

“It allows us to remember and reflect upon those that have given us their life so we can enjoy the freedoms that we have. They’ve given up all of their tomorrows so we can have the todays that we have,” said keynote speaker, Michael Evans.

Beaufort is home to three military installations that contribute to the area economically and socially.

“Beaufort has been a military town since as long as I can remember growing up here, and it’s always been a patriotic and the citizen’s here always take that time to remember,” Evans said.

That support came full circle as people stood in the blazing hot sun just to show their appreciation on Monday.

“You honor the fallen, and to teach our kids that this is what it’s all about, that the fallen gave their last for our freedom, and to just give the respect to them,” said Mark Adcock, who attended the ceremony.

Local businesses also showed their support, including a florist who gave away thousands of roses for people to put on the gravesites.

