Good News: Savannah Mile

For many, the holiday weekend once again started with a one-mile run through the middle of Savannah's Historic District, the Savannah Mile rallying the community around first responders, as always.

The event raises money to help the 200 Club of Savannah take care of the families of first responders who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

They ran in waves down Drayton Street, small groups at different speeds, some in gear, some walking - all to help those who help all of us. Savannah's shortest run once again went a long way to help area civil servants, the 200 Club's 14th Annual Savannah Mile raising money to help care for the families of fallen first responders.

"We want to make sure,’’ said 200 Club Chairman Lowell Kronowitz, “that they know that if there is ever a tragedy we will be standing there behind them.’’

"The first responders give to us all the time,’’ added Savannah’s Pam Edwards. “It's time to give back to them.’’

And for many runners taking part in the Memorial Day Weekend tradition, the cause was as personal as the challenge.

"That made me feel awesome because my dad is in law enforcement,’’ said 11-year-old Walker Shearouse. “And every day he's gone at work, I get really scared because I always think he's going to get hurt.’’

For friends of Corporal Tron Lewis, the Tybee Island Police officer killed in a motorcycle accident last month, the Savannah Mile was another step forward.

"It's humbling. It's definitely humbling,’’ said Cpl. Walter Hattrich. “To remember Cpl. Lewis and also see the community support, everyone standing on the sides of the road, saluting us as we go by, it's truly humbling.’’

The 200 Club of Savannah takes care of the families of fallen first responders in 20 counties, ranging from South Carolina the Florida border. They are currently helping 40 families.

