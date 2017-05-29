Expert comments on summer gas prices forecast

The summer travel season is underway and if you're just getting back or packed - hopefully - you know what you should be paying at the pump and why.

Gas prices seem to have yo-yo'd a bit, but now even over a holiday weekend, they've dropped from just a month ago from $2.30 a gallon to $2.20 in and around Savannah. According to a gas expert, it's a huge process of changing out the gas we put into our cars.

"It's been over recent weeks and months that refineries have to gear up. It's actually a significant process they have to go through to make those kinds of changes in the fuel blends," said Marty Durbin, Executive VP for American Petroleum Institute.

"And why do we need a summer blend," we asked.

"These are additives to make sure, from an environmental perspective, we can keep emissions down during hot summer months," Durbin said.

Gas Buddy projected prices to drop through the summer months. Try not to pay attention to the actual price here as this was the projected gas outlook from the start of 2017, and we're much lower than the initial forecast. Let's hope their forecasted decrease in prices holds true, and we could see prices start to slide closer to $2 flat for a tank.

So, what about that one station that always seems to cost most? We asked, "is that price gouging?"

"If it's the only one around for a long way, then I don't know the station and I don't know anything about it, but my guess is that they're charging a price that the market bears. Go into others where you have more comeptition. That's the interesting thing about gas prices. There's almost no product that we buy where you literally are driving down the street and on every corner you can tell the price of the product and who's competing for it, and do I want to pay more for it here, or less for it there? So, it's very transparent as far as the cost of fuel," Durbin said.

