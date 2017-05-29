Businesses feeling impact of Hunting Island closure

The reopening of Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort County has been delayed until Friday, June 2.More >>
Nearly half of the 40 million Memorial Day travelers hit the road Monday to wrap up the long weekend. The bad part of all that travel is an increase in traffic deaths.
A Bulloch County man took to the highway again to fulfill his goal to honor those who serve.
Memorial Day weekend was rough for drivers along Highway 80 going on or off Tybee Island.
We don't celebrate Memorial Day. We remember. Even at 98 years old, Walter Parrish remembers everything from his nine years in the United States Navy.
For many, the holiday weekend once again started with a one-mile run through the middle of Savannah's Historic District, the Savannah Mile rallying the community around first responders, as always.
