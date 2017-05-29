Bulloch County man takes to highway to honor those who serve

A Bulloch County man took to the highway again to fulfill his goal to honor those who serve.

John Long started two weeks ago to walk 40 miles from one Bulloch County line to another in support of local law enforcement. His feet forced him to quit at 27 miles. He returned on Memorial Day to finish the last miles in honor of military members killed in action.

"I couldn't live with myself if I didn't finish. These men and women are far too important for me not to finish," Long said.

He's already planning to do this again next May - possibly with other people joining him.

