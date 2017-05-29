Pirate Pair Make All-Tournament Team

SALEM, Va. - Armstrong State University senior pitcher/outfielder Jane Trzaska and sophomore shortstop Macy Coleman were named to the 2017 NCAA DII Softball Championships All-Tournament Team, announced today after the conclusion of the tournament.

Trzaska earns a spot on the team for a second straight season. The Glen Ellyn, Ill., went 2-1 with two complete-game victories and a 2.40 ERA in four appearances in Salem, while also hitting .416 (5-for-12) at the plate. Armstrong State reached the semifinals for the second straight season and the third time in the last five years.

Coleman, meanwhile, earns her the honor for the first time as the Hazlehurst, Ga., native hit .545 with three home runs and six RBI in the four games for the Pirates, slugging 1.364 for the week.

Minnesota State Mankato defeated Angelo State in two games to capture the 2017 NCAA DII National Championship. The Pirates faced both teams during their week in Salem, dropping games to each while defeating West Florida, 7-3, and Humboldt State, 5-1.

(From Armstrong State Athletics)