One person shot on West 38th Street near Bulloch Street in Savannah

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting on West 38th Street near Bulloch Street in Savannah.

#SCMPDalert 1 person shot in 8100 block of 38th St. Police remain at the scene. pic.twitter.com/vesk2pSpme — SCMPD (@scmpd) May 30, 2017

SCMPD says one person was shot. Details are limited at this time.

