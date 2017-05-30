Early voting begins Tuesday in Georgia special election

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.More >>
Election officials say early voting begins Tuesday in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on West 38th Street near Bulloch Street in Savannah.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Nearly half of the 40 million Memorial Day travelers hit the road Monday to wrap up the long weekend. The bad part of all that travel is an increase in traffic deaths.More >>
