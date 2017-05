Second Harvest announces summer feeding program sites

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.

To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential camp, children must meet the income guidelines below for reduced price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Children who are part of households that receive foods stamps, or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Meals will be provided at the following sites at the specified start and end times:

Site Name Complete Site Address (City, State, and Zip) Meal times for Breakfast, Lunch/Supper or Snack Begin time- End time Site start and end date 1st Meal 2nd Meal 3rd Meal (Camps Only) Start End Langston Chapel Elementary 150 Langston Chapel Rd. Statesboro, Ga 30458 Lunch severed week June 26th only 7:45am-8:45am 11:15am-1pm 6/5/17 6/30/17 Jenkins High School 1800 East Derenne Ave. Savannah, Ga 31406 7:30am-9am 11am-1pm 5/30/17 6/16/17 JW Hubert Middle School 768 Grant St. Savannah, Ga 31401 8am-8:45am 11am-12pm 5/30/17 6/19/17 Shuman Elementary School 415 Goebel St. Savannah, Ga 31404 8:15am-9:15am 11am-12pm 5/30/17 6/19/17 Otis J. Brock Elementary School 1804 Stratford St. Savannah, Ga 31415 8am-8:30am 11-11:30am 5/30/17 6/19/17 Gadsden Elementary 919 May St. Savannah, Ga 31415 8:30am-9am 11:30am-12:30pm 5/30/17 6/19/17 DeRenne Middle School 1009 Clinch St. Savannah, Ga 31405 8am-8:45am 11:15am-11:45am 5/30/17 6/19/17 East Broad K-8 School 400 East Broad St. Savannah, Ga 31401 8:30am-9:15am 12pm-1pm 5/30/17 6/19/17 Garden City Elementary School 4037 Kessler Ave. Garden City, Ga 31408 11:30am-12:30pm 6/5/17 6/30/17 Godley Station School 2135 Benton Blvd. Savannah, Ga 31407 8am-8:30am 11:30am-12:15pm 5/30/17 6/19/17 Gould Elementary 4910 Pineland Dr. Savannah, Ga 31405 8:30am-9am 11am-11:30am 5/30/17 6/19/17 Groves High School 100 Priscilla D.Thomas Way Garden City, Ga 31408 7:30am-8am 10:30am-11:30am 5/30/17 6/19/17 Hodge Elementary 975 Clinch St. Savannah, Ga 31405 8:15am-9:15am 10:30am-11:30am 5/30/17 6/19/17 Mercer Middle School 201 Rommel Ave Savannah, Ga 31408 7:30am-8:30am 11:30am-12:30pm 5/30/17 6/19/17 Windsor Forest High School 12419 Largo Dr. Savannah, Ga 31419 7:15am-7:45am 12pm-12:30pm 5/30/17 7/28/17 Myers Middle School 2025 E. 52nd St. Savannah, Ga 31404 8:30am-9am 12pm-12:30pm 5/30/17 6/19/17 Thunderbolt Elementary 3313 Louis St. Savannah, Ga 31404 8am-9:15am 11am-11:30am 5/30/17 6/19/17 West Chatham Elementary 820 Pine Barren Rd. Pooler, Ga 31322 8:30am-9am 12pm-12:30pm 5/30/17 6/19/17 White Bluff Elementary 9902 White Bluff Rd. Savannah, Ga 31406 8am-9am 11:30am-12:30pm 5/30/17 6/19/17