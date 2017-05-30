Crash shuts down I-95 SB near Tidal Canal Bridge in Liberty County

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.More >>
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.More >>
Election officials say early voting begins Tuesday in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on West 38th Street near Bulloch Street in Savannah.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
