Crash shuts down I-95 SB near Tidal Canal Bridge in Liberty County

All three southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down near mile marker 79, just before the Tidal Canal Bridge in Liberty County, due to a motor-vehicle crash.

Deputies at the scene say the crash happened around 3:56 a.m. Tuesday morning. At least three vehicles were reportedly involved.

At this time, deputies are directing traffic around the crash using the median, but it is slow-going in that area. Please use caution and expect heavy delays.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol responded. GSP is handling the investigation.

WTOC's Traffic Tracker is at the scene working to get more information and provide updates. Stay with us for the latest.

