Former SPD officer, Thunderbolt Alderman passes away

One of the last surviving members of the second group of black officers hired by the Savannah Police Department has passed away.

Thunderbolt Mayor Pro-Tem Kimberly Chappell-Stevens says Sgt. Frank Chappell, Jr. died on Saturday, May 27.

Chappell was with the Savannah Police Department from 1957-1992. He retired in 1992 after a distinguished career of 35 years with the department. He was also a former Alderman for the Town of Thunderbolt from 1993-1998.

Adams Funeral Home is in charge of Chappell’s funeral arrangements.

