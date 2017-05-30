Mayor Eddie DeLoach to ask for censure of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas

When you cast your vote inviting a person to represent your interests, the standards of conduct for that elected official are instantly raised.

There is either a massive conspiracy against 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas or this five-term alderman is just the unluckiest man in Savannah.

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach held a news conference at 11 a.m Tuesday to issue statements regarding the conduct of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas over the weekend.

DeLoach said he has called a special city council meeting on Wednesday to issue a censure for the embattled alderman.

Having special called council meeting tomorrow about #Tonythomas "he left me with no choice" — Tesia Reed (@TesiaReedWTOC) May 30, 2017

The mayor will ask him to be censored saying he has to do better if he wants to continue representing the city. #tonythomas — Tesia Reed (@TesiaReedWTOC) May 30, 2017

Below is the statement DeLoach read at the news conference:

Full statement from Mayor Eddie Deloach pic.twitter.com/d6s6Gh6b9a — Tesia Reed (@TesiaReedWTOC) May 30, 2017

According to Tesia Reed, it would take a unanimous vote by city council to issue the censure:

It would take an all or nothing vote for the censoring to happen. — Tesia Reed (@TesiaReedWTOC) May 30, 2017

This is all in regards to a story WTOC investigated over the weekend, in which Thomas used sexist, vulgar language toward one of our reporters.

When asked about Thomas' comments over the weekend, DeLoach responded, "When I spoke with the alderman last night he admits to making the comment and stands by them. He also claimed that he would make the same comment again if given the chance. What I would ask Alderman Thomas is how would he react if someone spoke to his mother or his sister in that fashion?"

