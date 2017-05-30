Mayor Eddie DeLoach to ask for censure of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas

There is either a massive conspiracy against 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas or this five-term alderman is just the unluckiest man in Savannah.More >>
There is either a massive conspiracy against 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas or this five-term alderman is just the unluckiest man in Savannah.More >>
When you cast your vote inviting a person to represent your interests, the standards of conduct for that elected official are instantly raised.More >>
When you cast your vote inviting a person to represent your interests, the standards of conduct for that elected official are instantly raised.More >>
A large quantity of drugs has been removed from Jasper County streets after investigators intercepted a package of narcotics before it reached its intended destination.More >>
A large quantity of drugs has been removed from Jasper County streets after investigators intercepted a package of narcotics before it reached its intended destination.More >>
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach held a news conference at 11 a.m Tuesday to issue statements regarding the conduct of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas over the weekend.More >>
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach held a news conference at 11 a.m Tuesday to issue statements regarding the conduct of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas over the weekend.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on West 38th Street near Bulloch Street in Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on West 38th Street near Bulloch Street in Savannah.More >>
Nearly half of the 40 million Memorial Day travelers hit the road Monday to wrap up the long weekend. The bad part of all that travel is an increase in traffic deaths.More >>
Nearly half of the 40 million Memorial Day travelers hit the road Monday to wrap up the long weekend. The bad part of all that travel is an increase in traffic deaths.More >>