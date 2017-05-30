Mayor Eddie DeLoach to ask for censure of 6th District Alderman - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Mayor Eddie DeLoach to ask for censure of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas

By Nic Bell, Digital Content Director
By Tesia Reed, Reporter
By Elizabeth Rawlins, Reporter
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach held a news conference at 11 a.m Tuesday to issue statements regarding the conduct of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas over the weekend.

DeLoach said he has called a special city council meeting on Wednesday to issue a censure for the embattled alderman.

Below is the statement DeLoach read at the news conference:

According to Tesia Reed, it would take a unanimous vote by city council to issue the censure:

This is all in regards to a story WTOC investigated over the weekend, in which Thomas used sexist, vulgar language toward one of our reporters. 

When asked about Thomas' comments over the weekend, DeLoach responded, "When I spoke with the alderman last night he admits to making the comment and stands by them. He also claimed that he would make the same comment again if given the chance. What I would ask Alderman Thomas is how would he react if someone spoke to his mother or his sister in that fashion?"

Stay with WTOC as this story develops throughout the day. 

