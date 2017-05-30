Jasper County Sheriff's Office seizes narcotics shipment

A large quantity of drugs has been removed from Jasper County streets after investigators intercepted a package of narcotics before it reached its intended destination.

On May 25, the sheriff's office received information about the shipment being delivered by mail to a home in Jasper County. Through investigation and help from the community, investigators intercepted the box of marijuana weighing approximately 12.5 pounds.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office thanks citizens for their cooperation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.