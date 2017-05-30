Wreck closes Hwy 144 W from installation boundary near Glennvill - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wreck closes Hwy 144 W from installation boundary near Glennville to Hwy 119

GLENNVILLE, GA (WTOC) -

Officials say Highway 144 West is closed from the installation boundary near Glennville to Highway 119 after a three-vehicle wreck. 

There is no word yet on injuries, but please avoid the area and seek alternate routes at this time. 

Stay with WTOC for updates. 

