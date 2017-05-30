Suspect arrested for May 4 shooting on Largo Drive - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Suspect arrested for May 4 shooting on Largo Drive

A suspect has been identified and arrested in the May 4 shooting of 17-year-old Javari Price. 

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police's SWAT Team and the Pooler Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jamar Davis on Tuesday in Pooler. 

Metro officers responded to the 12400 block of Largo Drive around 2:50 that afternoon to find Price suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

Davis has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. 

