Spring freeze causes blueberry shortage before Georgia Blueberry Festival

A freeze in March made some people wonder if there'd even be any blueberries at the annual Georgia Blueberry Festival.

Organizers tell WTOC a handful of growers of late variety berries have seen enough fruit the past few weeks they'll have some berries for folks to enjoy. The freeze almost completely wiped out the early varieties so it's taken until mid-season to see even a small yield of fruit.

On the positive side, the fraction of a crop will have in quality, what it doesn't have in quantity.

Festival organizers say everything will go on according to plan. They hope to see you here.

