Latitude Margaritaville to bring housing, retail to Hardeeville

A new community coming to Hardeeville will bring a taste of Margaritaville to the Lowcountry.

A new community coming to Hardeeville will bring a taste of Margaritaville to the Lowcountry.

The City of Hardeeville made a big announcement concerning the future of a new development in the area.

Jimmy Buffet will be launching his newest location in a string of luxurious adult communities. Latitude Margaretville in Hilton Head will be right off US 278, about two miles from Interstate 95. Part of the property is already laid out by Hilton Head Lakes.

Latitude Margaritaville in Hilton Head will be the second location of Buffet’s newest development, which will feature at least 3,000 homes with various floor plans and price ranges for residents 55 and older. Like the set up currently in Sun City.

But Latitude Margaritaville won’t just be a place to live. Developers are hoping to make the neighborhood a destination within itself featuring a 72-acre retail center.

WTOC spoke with the mayor of Hardeeville, who explained why the city’s location is ideal for a venture as large as this one.

“Florida and South Carolina are the top states for retirees. They looked for a place that was close to a beach. We’re 20 miles from the beach. A place that is close to the interstate and we’re about two miles from Exit 8. And a place with a convenient location to an airport. The Savannah airport is wonderful and is only 25 minutes from Margaritaville,” said Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams.

Specific details on how much this project will cost are not available just yet. However, the Daytona Beach community featuring 7,000 homes comes with a price tag of $1 billion.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.