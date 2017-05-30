City of Savannah to begin imposing late fee penalties on water, utility bills

After months of not charging feeds for late water and utility bills due to billing issues, the city of Savannah will begin those penalties once again this upcoming Thursday.

If you have yet to pay your water bill, you could be facing an even higher balance than you already have if you don't pay now or contact the city. For people who have hundreds of dollars added up in bills, this means they need to take a closer look at their billing cycle and get everything squared away before being penalized. Getting charged for being late is different for everyone. Once again, everything is based on your personal billing cycle.

The last day to pay without a penalty will be 30 days after you are billed. On the thirty-first day, you will see the penalty fee which is $5 or 10 percent of your current bill, whichever one is greater. At 38 days, there will be an administrative fee.

The city has started a new payment plan program for those who have substantial amounts owed. For exmaple, if you owe between $251 and $500, you can arrange to pay 40 percent of it over a 60-day period. Other arrangements can be made as well for even larger amounts. The city just wants people to be proactive on the issue.

"Citizens that have delinquent bills need to start making phone calls as soon as possible so that we can set up a payment arragement. Obviously, the effective date is June 1, but the quicker they can call and we can begin that process, it's going to be better for everybody," said Heath Lloyd, Revenue Director, City of Savannah.

