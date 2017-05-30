City of Savannah to begin imposing late fee penalties on water, utility bills

Savannah residents now have the option to pay city-issued utility bills online with a credit card.More >>
Savannah residents now have the option to pay city-issued utility bills online with a credit card.More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
Cleanup efforts continue on Wilmington Island one week after a tornado hit.More >>
Cleanup efforts continue on Wilmington Island one week after a tornado hit.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
After months of not charging feeds for late water and utility bills due to billing issues, the city of Savannah will begin those penalties once again this upcoming Thursday.More >>
After months of not charging feeds for late water and utility bills due to billing issues, the city of Savannah will begin those penalties once again this upcoming Thursday.More >>
A program the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System nearly did away with a few years ago is now being recognized as a model for the district.More >>
A program the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System nearly did away with a few years ago is now being recognized as a model for the district.More >>