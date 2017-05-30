Cleanup efforts continue on Wilmington Island one week after tornado hit

Cleanup efforts continue on Wilmington Island one week after a tornado hit.

Several teams were out Tuesday picking up fallen limbs and repairing roofs.

One woman WTOC spoke with says she was parking her car when the tornado hit. Fortunately, it missed her car and her home, but she says she watched the tornado destroy her neighbor's homes and total their cars.

"This street cannot take much more. It's been, you know the hurricane was in October, that's what, seven months ago and here we are again,” said Wilmington Island resident Beth Walker.

Walker says she will continue to bring her neighbors food and help out in any way she can to get them back on their feet.

