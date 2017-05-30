GA Supreme Court rules in favor of officer, city in Richmond Hill wrongful death case

The Supreme Court of Georgia has ruled in favor of a former Richmond Hill police officer and the city of Richmond Hill in a wrongful death suit.

The court announced Tuesday it ruled 8-1 in favor of former officer Doug Sahlberg and the mayor and city council of Richmond Hill, who were sued by the mother of Sydney Sanders, a 14-year-old girl who committed suicide in 2011.

According to the wrongful death suit, Sydney attempted suicide once but survived. Responding officer Sahlberg showed pictures of the girl's wounds to his own daughter who then shared them with her classmates.

Within days of returning to school after the suicide attempt, the suit claimed Sydney committed suicide due to the teasing from her classmates.

The Supreme Court decided that Georgia law states "suicide is an unforeseeable intervening cause of death which absolves the tortfeasor of liability" so the family cannot take the city and or the former officer to a jury trial.

You can read the entire ruling below:

