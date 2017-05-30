GA Supreme Court rules in favor of officer, city in Richmond Hill wrongful death case

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach held a news conference at 11 a.m Tuesday to issue statements regarding the conduct of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas over the weekend.More >>
After months of not charging feeds for late water and utility bills due to billing issues, the city of Savannah will begin those penalties once again this upcoming Thursday.More >>
The Supreme Court of Georgia has ruled in favor of a former Richmond Hill police officer and the city of Richmond Hill in a wrongful death suit.More >>
A freeze in March made some people wonder if there'd even be any blueberries at the annual Alma Blueberry Festival.More >>
It's a "girl fight" that is making waves on social media, and now three Albany teenagers are in the Terrell County jail on several charges, including disorderly conduct, and police say more arrests are expected.More >>
