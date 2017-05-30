SCMPD searching for missing elderly lady who suffers from dementia

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 88-year-old woman.

Frances Laverne Todd was last seen Friday, May 26 with a woman who is not a trusted guardian, according to the release from SCMPD.

They were traveling in a silver 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis with Georgia tag ADZ0327.

Todd is in a wheelchair and possibly suffers from dementia or Sundowner’s Syndrome. She is also diabetic.

Police say Todd is also at risk because she does not have her medication.

Please call 911 if you have any information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.