Meeting held to discuss the future of driverless cars in Savannah

The Self-Driving Vehicle Coalition of Coastal Georgia hosted a meeting on self-driving cars at Bull Street Labs.

The public invited out to learn more about the coalition and explore the possible future of a self-driving Savannah.

Coalition organizers say that possibility is pretty likely, thanks to recent legislation.

"Governor Nathan Deal signed a bill into law. It was Senate Bill 219 which allowed self-driving vehicles on basically all public roads in Georgia. And once that news kind of hit, we realized, 'OK, let's start taking this seriously.' The question arose how do we begin discussing this,” said SDVC of Coastal GA Community Organizer Clinton Edminster.

One of the sponsors of Senate Bill 219 is Savannah Representative Ben Watson. Georgia joins five other states — California, Florida, Michigan, Nevada and Tennessee — and the District of Columbia in passing laws dealing with driverless cars.

