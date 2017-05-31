New SCCPSS superintendent to be sworn in Wednesday

An oath of office ceremony will be held on Wednesday for the new Superintendent of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.More >>
The Georgia Supreme Court decided that a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Richmond Hill and a former detective will not go to a jury trial.
The Self-Driving Vehicle Coalition of Coastal Georgia hosted a meeting on self-driving cars at Bull Street Labs.
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is searching for a missing 88-year-old woman.
Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach held a news conference at 11 a.m Tuesday to issue statements regarding the conduct of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas over the weekend.
