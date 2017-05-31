New SCCPSS superintendent to be sworn in Wednesday

An oath of office ceremony will be held on Wednesday for the new Superintendent of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

Doctor Ann Levett will take the oath of office as the current superintendent is just a few hours away from retirement. The ceremony will take place at Beach High School, where Dr. Levett is also a graduate.

The choosing of Levett was a decision not all of the school board members agreed on. She was elected in a five to four vote, even though she has been with the district for quite some time.

In recent years, Levett served as Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer.

WTOC spoke with Levett after she was elected to find out what her first order of business would be.

"First thing to do is to start planning for the budget. We've been working on that for months. We'll get through June and then we'll start to think about starting up officially for the next school year. No radical changes, we may have some personnel changes," Levitt said.

Wednesday’s ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and is by invitation only.

