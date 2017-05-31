Gregg Allman to be laid to rest Saturday in Macon, Ga

A private funeral for singer Gregg Allman will be held in his hometown of Macon, Georgia, on Saturday, June 3.

It will begin at 1 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel in downtown Macon. The ceremony will be closed to the public.

Allman will be laid to rest alongside his brother, Duane, and fellow band member Berry Oakley.

Fans hoping to pay their respects are asked to line the motorcade route between the funeral home (746 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201) and Rose Hill Cemetery (1071 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31201).

The southern rocker died over the weekend in Richmond Hill, Georgia, due to complications of liver cancer. He was 69 years old.

