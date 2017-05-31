Savannah City Council to hold special vote on censure of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas

We are just a few hours away from Savannah City Council holding a special called meeting.

Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach is asking the council to vote to censure 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas after he made vulgar comments to a WTOC reporter over the weekend. The vote must be unanimous in order for the mayor to issue the censure.

If it passes, the city will issue a censure to Thomas, which it is just a formal reprimand and does not impact his seat in office. By law, this is the only action council can take against an elected official.

This will be the first censure vote ever taken by Savannah City Council. They council has only had this power for one year since the Georgia General Assembly passed legislation in 2016 allowing the city to do so. At a news conference on Tuesday, DeLoach said he is confident he will receive full support from council members.

"I think we are setting an example and a standard that we need to adhere to, and I see no reason why anyone would question what we are asking for here," DeLoach said.

