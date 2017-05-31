Most Wanted- May 31, 2017

Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for your help getting three wanted suspects off our streets. Here’s a look at this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Port Wentworth Police need your help finding Gary Wilson. He’s facing a number of charges from two domestic incidents including felony burglary and felony criminal damage to property. Wilson is 34, 5’9” 190 pounds. He works around the Georgia Ports and frequents the 1300 and 1400 blocks of SE 36th Streets in Port Wentworth.

Metro police are searching for Ashton Gibbs, who is wanted for felony theft by taking and theft by deception, for allegedly stealing a camera and then pawning it. He is 27, 5’11”, and weighs 155 lbs. He is known to frequent Tatemville.

And can you help identify this man? Metro police say he stole a purse at Walmart and then used the victim’s credit cards. The incident happened back in November.

If you have any information about any of these suspects or any other crime, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.