Georgia peach crop faces nearly 80 percent loss this year

We are just a few hours away from Savannah City Council holding a special called meeting.More >>
We are just a few hours away from Savannah City Council holding a special called meeting.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
A criminal justice reform group says two states with some of the nation's largest percentages of minority residents also had the country's highest jail incarceration rates in 2013.More >>
A criminal justice reform group says two states with some of the nation's largest percentages of minority residents also had the country's highest jail incarceration rates in 2013.More >>
A private funeral for singer Gregg Allman will be held in his hometown of Macon, Georgia, on Saturday, June 3.More >>
A private funeral for singer Gregg Allman will be held in his hometown of Macon, Georgia, on Saturday, June 3.More >>
An oath of office ceremony will be held on Wednesday for the new Superintendent of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.More >>
An oath of office ceremony will be held on Wednesday for the new Superintendent of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.More >>