Metro looking for woman wanted for questioning in theft investigation

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft investigation.

Police say 28-year-old Jacquelyn "Jackie" Brinas is a white female with blue eyes and curly, blonde hair. She is 6' tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She has a heart tattoo on her left chest area. She may be driving an older model, blue Saturn.

Anyone with information on Brinas' whereabouts is asked to contact police. A line directly to investigators is open at 912.525.3100, extension 1296. Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

