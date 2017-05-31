New SCCPSS Superintendent sworn in

It's official - there's now a new superintendent for Savannah and Chatham County Schools.

Wednesday, Doctor Ann Levett was sworn in during an oath of office ceremony at Beach High School. Hundreds packed into the gymnasium to show Dr. Levett their support. She says she needs the community, saying she can't do this alone, but she won't let them down.

"I pledge to listen, and seek wise council," she said.

Dr. Levett was sworn in by Chief Judge Tammy Stokes with plenty of dignitaries in the audience, including former Savannah-Chatham School Superintendent, Virginia Edwards Maynor.

"Lead with grace, strength, courage, and always put the children first," Maynor said.

Friends and family were also there to cheer her on.

"Just the outpouring of people here today is phenomenal. She grew up here, she was educated here. My mom has been in education for 41 years," said Dr. Levett's daughter, Sharmona Johnson.

Dr. Levett says one of her first goals is getting those failing schools up to state standards.

"Our attention will be turned to those schools that are struggling to meet the achievement goals that we've set," she said. She says it's important to set an example for the children in the district.

"We want our children to know, you don't have to go away to be a leader; you can be a leader in your own community. That's what lots of people have said to me. People need to see that our children can become leaders in our own community," Dr. Levett said.

The board's vice president says it's nice to have someone already acclimated to the district.

"I believe with the team she has and the community support so good for her then we're going to be able to move those schools off of the failing list and move forward," said VP, Cornelia Hall.

Lastly, Dr. Levett mentioned the split 5-4 vote from the board saying they should put aside the petty differences for the kids' sake.

"Once the person is selected, you support whoever that is, so whatever the differences are, children don't deserve to be a victim of those differences," Dr. Levett said.

Not only was it a celebration for Dr. Levett, it was also a going away celebration for Dr. Lockamy as they announced that the council named the day "Dr. Thomas Lockamy Day."

