SCMPD seeking suspect, witness in auto theft and kidnapping

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking the for public's help to identify a male suspect and a witness in an auto theft and kidnapping that took place on Tuesday, May 23.

Metro officers responded to the auto theft report outside a store in the 5400 block of Abercorn Street, around 6 p.m. Reportedly, the victim went into the store, leaving her children in the unlocked and running vehicle. While she was in the store, police say the suspect got into the vehicle and drove off with the children inside. A short while later, the children were let out, and officers found them and reunited them with the victim. Police say the victim's vehicle is a blue 2007 Jeep Compass with Georgia tag PXD8998.

Metro says the suspect is described as a white male with dark hair, standing about 5'8 tall. During the incident, he wore a black shirt and dark shorts. The witness is described as a white male with a full beard, standing about 6' tall. During the incident, he wore dark jeans, a T-Shirt, and a backpack.

Anyone with information on their identities can call 911. A confidential tip line is open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124. Information can be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Crimestoppers tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

View surveillance video here.

