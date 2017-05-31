Savannah Bananas' Daisy in the running for 2017 South's Greatest Pet

Savannah Bananas mascot, Daisy, needs your vote!

She's in running to be named the South's Greatest Pet for 2017. South Magazine is hosting the contest.

Daisy, also known as Bat Dog Daisy to Savannah Banana fans, was rescued by the team's president and wife.

Daisy loves giving kisses to fans every game at Grayson Stadium! You can cast your vote online.

