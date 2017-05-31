Georgia shrimping season begins Thursday at 8 a.m.

Georgia shrimping season starts Thursday, June 1st.

Waters all over Georgia will be open at 8 a.m. Thursday for both commercial and recreational shrimping.

James Webster, 12, - a crew member of the boat - says he alone will make $600 to $700 this week starting off the shrimping season. He expects over four dozen boats to be with them off Tybee Island on Thursday.

Shrimp is Georgia's most valuable seafood crop and covers 80 percent of the total seafood per year for the state.

"We're going to unload what we caught this time, fuel up, and ice up and turn around and go back,” Webster said.

When the boats return, they bring them in warehouses, sift through them, ice them and send them to restaurants. These restaurants can now advertise their fresh shrimp through the rest of the shrimping season.

More information on shrimping season in Georgia provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources:

Commissioner Mark Williams has announced that Georgia waters will open for commercial and recreational harvest of food shrimp at 8:00 am on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Effective that date, commercial food shrimp trawlers can operate in Georgia’s territorial waters open to power-drawn trawls. Commercial and recreational cast netters, as well as persons using a beach seine, can harvest food shrimp from waters open to the use of these gears. Once the season opens, commercial harvest of food shrimp with power-drawn trawls in state waters is allowed from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Federal waters (beyond 3 miles offshore) are open for food shrimp harvest 24 hours a day. Trawler operators must use certified Bycatch Reduction Devices (BRDs) and Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) while operating in both state and federal waters. Trawl fishermen should watch for further advisories on BRD and TED requirements issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS).

