Farmers lose 80 percent of peach crop

You'll have a hard time finding Georgia peaches this summer, and an even harder time outside the state.

The unseasonal freeze back in March wiped out 80 percent of the crop. Two nights of subfreezing weather destroyed tree buds that lead to the peaches in fields across Middle Georgia. Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black tells us the freeze was even harder on the peaches than growers initially feared. He says North Georgia orchards actually fared better than the ones closer to us.

"In Middle Georgia, it actually plummeted because we're down to 80 to 85 percent here," Commissioner Black said.

Commissioner Black says the losses for blueberries and peaches combined could top $300 million.

