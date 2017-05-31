Chatham Co. Animal Services finds abandoned cats call unfounded at Alderman Thomas' residence

We've got new details on yet another issue with 6th District Alderman, Tony Thomas, as he started his holiday weekend answering to Chatham County deputies.

We've got new details on yet another issue with 6th District Alderman, Tony Thomas, as he started his holiday weekend answering to Chatham County deputies.

Chatham County Animal Services received a complaint via telephone on May 26, in reference to abandoned cats at a residence on Vernonburg Road, which was confirmed by WTOC to be the listed residence of 6th District Alderman Tony Thomas.

An Animal Services officer was sent to the residence for a welfare check on the cats. On that day, the officer did not make contact with the resident and left a notice on the door to contact animal services.

The following day, May 27, an officer returned to the house to attempt another welfare check. This time the Animal Services officer was accompanied by a Savannah-Chatham Metro Police officer in the case that entry into the house was needed. In the news release, a Chatham County official said this is standard policy.

According to the same release, Thomas returned home shortly after the officers arrived on scene. The Animal Services officer was able to perform a health status check on each of the animals and found the complaint to be unfounded as the cats were in good health.

