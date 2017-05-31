Coastal Health District hosts 2017 School Health Summit in Hinesville

The Coastal Health District hosted their 2017 School Health Summit Wednesday in Hinesville.

The free one-day training was for school administrators, teachers, nutrition directors and principals to develop and execute nutrition and physical activity policies and to offer resources to help prevent the incidence of chronic disease in children.

"Students come from various backgrounds and needs,” said Alfred Mcguire, principal of Woodville-Tompkins Institute.

“If we as a school can help to eliminate one of those barriers that prevents students from being successful, then we want to do that. That's why we're here today: to learn from other schools and the department of health,” Mcguire said.

The Health Summit was sponsored by the Georgia Department of Public Health, health-M-powers, Georgia SHAPE and the Coastal Health District.

