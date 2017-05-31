Hunting Island State Park to reopen June 2

Hunting Island State Park’s reopening to visitors has been pushed back to Friday, officials said.

The park has been closed for seven months after Hurricane Matthew caused more than $5 million worth of damage, and officials said that in some areas about 30 feet of beach was lost. Since the hurricane, crews have removed thousands of trees, rebuilt bathrooms, filled in sand and worked around the clock to get the park ready for visitors.

Officials were hoping to reopen the park last week, but heavy rain washed out the road pushing the reopening to Friday.

Access to the campgrounds will still be on hold for at least another three weeks since Hurricane Matthew destroyed about 100 campsites.

Visitors to the park have not been the only ones affected by its closure. Some businesses in northern Beaufort County have felt the impact as well.

One business located less than a mile from the park said it has seen a 30 percent drop in sales over the past few months. The business suspects that sales have dropped due to a decrease in traffic to the island since the park’s closure.

Now park officials are concerned about preparing for the next major storm.

"Hunting Island is vulnerable, as you can see. We've lost the dune system that provided that little bit of protection, so we are concerned about that, but I think we've done everything we can to be prepared for the next storm. We'll cross our fingers that hopefully, we can get the re-nourishment done before the next storm," said Phil Gaines, Director of State Parks, South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.